Mild Now… Spring Fever Tuesday

High pressure will remain in firm control as we close out the weekend. Therefore, Sunday will bring another dose of sunshine to South Florida with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another storm system is expected to sweep through the Sunshine State by the first half of the work week. Ahead of it, temps will be flirting with the records in the upper 80s on Monday, but especially on Tuesday. Some spots could even reach the 90s for the first time this year.

Additionally, expect a few showers and isolated storms ahead of the system Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

On the backside of the cold front, our skies will clear and temps will take another dip into the low to mid 50s, with a few inland cities in the 40s, Thursday and Friday as cooler/drier air returns to South Florida.

