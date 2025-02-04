Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the quiet days across South Florida despite the few showers we started the work week off with. On Monday there was enough moisture in the air for showers to develop and with a wind off the water those showers pushed through some portions of South Florida. No significant rainfall was detected at any point with the showers but it is a sign that the drier weather pattern South Florida has been enjoying for a few for quite a few days was long gone. This morning inland portions of Miami Dade and inland and Metro Broward County were placed under a dense fog advisory. Otherwise it was a much more comfortable start to the day with the temperatures across South Florida in the upper 60s and 70s.

Today South Florida can expect a lot like what we’ve been experiencing the last day or so. The weak Front that stalled to the north of our area has fizzled and now an area of high pressure will once again take control of our weather pattern. This means that even though we could still see a spotty shower or two across South Florida, rain chances will remain on the lower end overall and possibly even fewer than what we saw on Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower 80s however today South Florida will get to enjoy a little more sunshine and it will feel slightly less muggy.

No major change for South Florida through the rest of the week. We will be looking for cooling temperatures but it looks like the winter warmth sticks around. So if you like the cooler weather then this week may not be for you as above average temperatures stick around throughout the week. High temperatures each day will reach the lower 80s but there could be some slight relief in the forecast. Slightly drier air moves in by the middle of the work week, which may make it feel a bit more comfortable. A refreshing beach breeze also takes shape through the second half of the work week, which will leave for a few nice afternoons this week. Heading into the all important Superbowl weekend, a little more moisture returns to the forecast. This will bring back the chance for spotty showers and it will feel a bit more muggy across South Florida, especially late weekend into early next week.

