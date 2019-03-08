Mild in Miami (but warming is coming)

We’re back to seasonal weather following a brief cold snap during the middle of this week! Throughout the day on Friday, sunshine gave way to several batches of clouds moving over us. A few even came by with short-lived showers.

Rain showers didn’t have impressive coverage, as shown here from late Friday afternoon. We watched the radar as most bands fizzled quickly over land (although some held tight). The general movement of these showers was from the southeast to northwest.

Wind speeds, as of Friday evening, were slowing across the board. They should pick up once again on Saturday, especially near the coast. With this onshore pattern getting better established, we may see a few more showers “scooped up”on the breeze.

Saturday’s weather map is interesting because there are no significant systems for hundreds of miles. Distant high pressure, from the Atlantic Ocean, will direct our flow from the southeast. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than recent days with daytime readings ranging from the lower to middle 80’s.

Even as a weak cold front approaches south Florida by next Tuesday, it won’t have any influence on our temperatures. Steady warmth will continue and the only change will be a strengthening wind pattern (again) by the middle of next week.