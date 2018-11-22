Mild holiday weather

Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s a look at the holiday headlines. A weak front has settled into the region (where it now stalls). Temperatures are mainly unchanged, despite the passage. South Florida will continue with pleasant weather except rain showers could rotate off the ocean entering coastal areas throughout Thanksgiving Day.

On the national view, there’s a “smorgasbord” of weather. It’s cool and quiet in the middle of the nation (for now), bone-chilling in the northeast, wet and unsettled in the west.

Our Florida weather will be fairly tranquil for the late week. Outside of a passing rain shower (arriving along the breeze) we’re simply in a holding pattern.

On the late week forecast map, you can see a complex weather system, including a non-tropical low, in the distant Gulf of Mexico. It appears as though that disturbance will slowly lift out this weekend. In response, added warmth is set to build across south Florida. This gradual warming trend may peak on Sunday or Monday ahead of the next cold front. The front arrives late Monday with some slight cooling potential. The latest model guidance doesn’t show anything very dramatic but we may see a “dip” of 5 to 10-degrees, by Tuesday.