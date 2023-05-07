Following a warm and overall beautiful day Saturday with many locations dealing with above average temperatures, a push of milder temperatures will arrive this Sunday with highs actually below average across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Actual high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s along with moderate humidity levels and a gusty breeze out of the east, sustained at 10-25 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. This will make for a fairly nice-feeling day considering it’s May. There will be the chance for some isolated showers during the morning hours, then conditions should turn mostly dry for the second parts of the day. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as a result, which should make for nice conditions for the Miami Grand Prix.

High pressure will then regain control of our weather pattern for the early to mid portion of the week, keeping moisture levels low and therefore our rain chances at a 10-20% chance. South Florida can expect a blend of sun and clouds and mostly dry conditions through at least Thursday with highs warming from the mid 80s early week to the upper 80s to low 90s mid week.

The chance for showers and storms will then increase by next weekend.