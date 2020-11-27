Mild Black Friday into Weekend. Chilly Change Next Week!

Happy Black Friday, South Florida!

Today, expect a repeat of yesterday! We have another beautiful day in store with seasonal temperatures and sunny skies outside of a stray shower chance.

Through the rest of the weekend, sunshine will prevail with temperatures in the low 80’s, which is average for this time of year.

After a mild weekend, expect some showers and possibly some storms to return on Monday as a strong front pushes into our area. Then, our temperatures will drop to the 50’s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings! This will be the coldest air we’ve seen since March!

Early next week, afternoon highs will be in the low 70s along with chilly mornings. By Thursday, we will start to warm back up again, slowly but surely.

We will remain sunny and dry for the most part into next week except for on Monday when the front moves through.

Checking in on the tropics, a non-tropical area of low pressure may form in the yellow-shaded area and may develop subtropical features early next week in the far Eastern Atlantic close to Africa and Europe.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a non-tropical area of low pressure over the Atlantic has chance of acquiring subtropical features as it moves toward the NE over the weekend.

Have a great weekend, South Florida!

