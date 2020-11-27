Mild Black Friday into Weekend. Chilly Change Next Week!

Happy Black Friday, South Florida!

BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: We have another beautiful day in store today! Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies outside of a stray morning shower. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/F034ogw6vE — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

Today, expect a repeat of yesterday! We have another beautiful day in store with seasonal temperatures and sunny skies outside of a stray shower chance.

WEEKEND FORECAST: The beautiful weather conditions continue! Over the weekend, expect sunny skies and mild temperatures. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/huBuSlyap1 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

Through the rest of the weekend, sunshine will prevail with temperatures in the low 80’s, which is average for this time of year.

STRONG FRONT: Expect mild conditions through the weekend and a chilly change next week as a cold front brings us showers and storms followed by morning temperatures in the 50's! This will be the coldest air we've seen since March! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ExPfv1FU0b — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

After a mild weekend, expect some showers and possibly some storms to return on Monday as a strong front pushes into our area. Then, our temperatures will drop to the 50’s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings! This will be the coldest air we’ve seen since March!

CHILLY START TO DECEMBER: Temperatures will remain seasonal and near normal into the weekend. Next week, a strong cold front will bring us a large dip in degrees and we will be waking up to the 50's on Tuesday and Wednesday morning! It'll be the coldest air of the season so far. pic.twitter.com/3i1EebYLPL — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

Early next week, afternoon highs will be in the low 70s along with chilly mornings. By Thursday, we will start to warm back up again, slowly but surely.

RAIN TREND: We will remain sunny and dry for the most part into next week except for on Monday when a strong front moves through. That front will bring us some showers and possibly some storms at the start of the week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BvNuwsCJvd — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

We will remain sunny and dry for the most part into next week except for on Monday when the front moves through.

7 A.M. Fri Tropical Outlook: A non-tropical area of low pressure may form in the yellow-shaded area and may develop subtropical features early next week in the far Eastern Atlantic. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/i6WxLLEagY — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

Checking in on the tropics, a non-tropical area of low pressure may form in the yellow-shaded area and may develop subtropical features early next week in the far Eastern Atlantic close to Africa and Europe.

7 A.M. Fri. Tropical Outlook: A non-tropical area of low pressure over the Atlantic has chance of acquiring subtropical features as it moves toward the NE over the weekend. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/GUZDQK4nj2 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 27, 2020

Elsewhere in the tropics, a non-tropical area of low pressure over the Atlantic has chance of acquiring subtropical features as it moves toward the NE over the weekend.

Have a great weekend, South Florida!