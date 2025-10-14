South Florida will remain mild and breezy through the middle of the week as we remain in between fronts. High pressure to the North with a stalled front to the South should maintain breezy and mild conditions around. However, the best chance of seeing a few showers will be around the Florida Keys today due to the front nearby.

Today in the Tropics

We are only tracking Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the Central Tropical Atlantic. It is a poorly organized tropical system that is going to loop around in the Atlantic and remain only a concern for the shipping lanes.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel