High pressure is forecast to over Florida through midweek, allowing temperatures to moderate slowly closer to normal. However, it then slides East of the region with winds turning out of the South to Southwest ahead of an approaching cold front tied to another cold front in the Southeastern U.S. This will bring a warmer feel to the day, with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will get closer to average, but still running slightly below normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The next cold front will move through on Thursday, ushering in another chill in the air. While this air mass will not be as cold as the previous one, it will still bring temperatures back into the low to mid 40’s on Friday and into the first half of the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a backdoor cold front may slip through during the second half, but it is expected to be mostly dry with little to no moisture. Temperatures will slowly moderate into early next week, returning to near-normal levels.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

