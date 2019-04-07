MID WEEK COLD FRONT – RELIEF FROM THE HEAT?

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Looks like South Florida has remained on the lucky side the last few weeks. Rainy days have been limited to week days while the nice and drier days have closed themselves off to the weekend days! And it looks like our next rain event is right around the corner, it seems the “good-weather timing” will remain in tact just in time for the following weekend!

As we start the work week, conditions will remain fairly quiet as far as the rain is concerned. Tonight a warm ocean breeze will drag in patches of clouds from time to time.

And speaking of ocean breeze….let’s use extra caution in and on the water on Monday. A small craft advisory might be needed down in the Keys as early as Monday morning. RIP CURRENT RISK will remain elevated along Atlantic beaches through the start of the week.

While a few spotty coastal showers are possible on Monday morning, it seems our Monday will have a similar setup to today….LOW RAIN CHANCE & PLENTY OF SUNSHINE! The only difference is that temperatures will be a touch warmer than we saw this past weekend.

While the start of the work week is looking “dry”, the change in wind direction will help trigger a warming trend across all of South Florida through much of the week. Of course, this is all ahead of a cold front that arrives to South Florida by the middle of the week, significantly increasing rain chances by Tuesday. The potential for thunderstorms will also be present during this time (and some of the storms could be on the stronger side) so let’s keep an eye to the sky on Tuesday.

But before we all get excited about another cooldown, let’s talk about changes, if any, with the cold front. Rain gear will be needed on Tuesday and Wednesday. And despite the fact that a cold front will be pushing through the area, afternoon high temperatures will still remain on the warm side, leaving South Florida sizzling once again through the second half of the week.

