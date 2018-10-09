Michael forecast to be a major storm impacting Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael is going through the warmest body of water in the Gulf of Mexico known as the Loop Current. The Loop Current is the birthplace of the Gulf Stream Current where water temperatures are running well into the 80’s. This in combination with lower wind shear and less dry air around Michael, is leading to strengthening. In fact, it could be a major storm by the time it makes landfall around the Florida Panhandle. It is definitely not good news… They will be getting very strong winds, feeder bands producing heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The reason why flooding could be devastating is because the waters offshore of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend area is shallow.

The forecast calls for weakening to take place once it makes landfall between 11 am-2 pm Wednesday. It could be a tropical storm moving through Georgia and eventually the Carolina’s late week. As a result, a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Fernandina Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina.

#Michael strengthening moving NNW over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Now a Category 2 hurricane. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/hbgXWSIEUw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2018

Not only will the FL Panhandle be experiencing heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding, but life-threatening storms surge possible. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/e7KOOEtl77 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2018

What can South Florida expect out from Michael? Indirect impacts.

At least through midweek we will have a high rip current risk due to moderate East winds and coastal flooding due to the annual King Tides lasting through October 12th. Rainfall amounts could range between 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts and strong winds with some of the squalls/or rain-bands likely producing brief gusts between 30-40 mph.

Lingering tropical moisture from the tail of Michael as it eventually moves through the Mid-Atlantic states will leave us with a chance of scattered showers and storms with winds out of the South-Southwest through Friday.

South Florida here is what we can expect through midweek: pic.twitter.com/1kNOeIARxg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7