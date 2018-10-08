Michael Aims for the Florida Panhandle

All eyes on Michael as it aims for the Florida Panhandle. It is on the verge of becoming a hurricane in the Northwest Caribbean Sea moving slowly North. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the Yucatan Channel today, and then across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico this evening through Wednesday. It will move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move Northeast across the Southeastern United States Wednesday night into Thursday. It could be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay. Also, from the Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Hurricane Watch from the Alabama-Florida border to Suwannee River Florida.

Storm surge watch in effect for Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay.

#Michael is expected to become a hurricane very soon. Heavy rainfall and strong winds spreading across Western Cuba. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/72TyJDgZFd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2018

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Alabama-Florida border to Suwanee River Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/L6UaYCNxfi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2018

Unfortunately, the wet side with Michael is the Eastern half of the system. This means the moisture will get pulled up North and impact the entire Florida Peninsula. The heaviest will remain offshore. However, we can still expect to see periods of heavy rain as squalls go through. We can’t rule out training bands leading to flooding, especially along the East coast. Also, heavy rainfall that falls on either coast during high tide will be problematic as it won’t be able to drain.

Strong gusty winds possible with the feeder bands that move through ranging between 30-40 mph and they could spin up isolated tornadoes.

South Florida can expect winds to decrease and scattered showers by the end of the week.

Here are the indirect impacts South Florida can expect through Wednesday as #Michael passes to our West over the Gulf of Mexico. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/TU0EilGrIE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 8, 2018

Keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7