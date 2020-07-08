Miami Hot Streak

2 Days of Record Heat in Miami
For a second day in a row, Miami sets a record high temperature with 95°. On Tuesday it tied the all time high of 95° set in 2009. This streak of above average temps is forecast to continue.
The average high for this time of year is between 89° – 91°, Miami will be on the high side of that thru the middle of next week. I wouldn’t be surprised if more records come tumbling down.
Rain chances will remain either at typical values or just above it thru next Tuesday. By the middle of next week we could see more rain moving in.
We’ll be watching