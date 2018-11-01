Miami Flirts with Record Heat

The end of the week promises to be a hot one with temps climbing into the upper 80s. Miami’s record high for today could be in jeopardy.

A cold front will enter Central Florida on Friday, with cooler air for the Panhandle. Ahead of the front the winds will come in from the South ushering in plenty of tropical heat and humidity. It will feel more like summer than fall.

While the records in Ft. Lauderdale and Key West will remain safe, Miami could see its high temperature reach the upper 80’s. It will be flirting with the all time high for this date set back in 2013.

By the weekend the front moves over South Florida and stalls across the area. It will not provide much cooling, if any. Highs may come down from record levels on Friday, to near typical temps for this time of year. The stalled out front will however increase our chances for rain both days.

Average temps for the first week in November range from 82° to 84°, South Florida will remain on the toasty side over the next 7 days. Election Day is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great end of the work week!