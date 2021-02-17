Messy Setup Across South Florida

We have a soupy/messy setup across South Florida as the cold front that crossed the area yesterday is in the process of lifting northward as a warm front. This will keep a lot of moisture in place especially along coastal areas where scattered showers and isolated storms could form. The ground is very saturated, so it will not take much to see street flooding along coastal areas of Miami-Dade into Southern Broward for today. Although most of the activity is expected in the morning, we will leave in a chance through the afternoon until the warm front makes it into Lake Okeechobee.

Drier air will build in from the South and it will be refreshing with the breeze picking for Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm and on record watch by Friday!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

