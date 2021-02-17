We have a soupy/messy setup across South Florida as the cold front that crossed the area yesterday is in the process of lifting northward as a warm front. This will keep a lot of moisture in place especially along coastal areas where scattered showers and isolated storms could form. The ground is very saturated, so it will not take much to see street flooding along coastal areas of Miami-Dade into Southern Broward for today. Although most of the activity is expected in the morning, we will leave in a chance through the afternoon until the warm front makes it into Lake Okeechobee.

Drier air will build in from the South and it will be refreshing with the breeze picking for Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm and on record watch by Friday!

DAY PLANNER: Although it may not be raining much right now, scattered showers & isolated storms are still possible this morning, so have an umbrella handy! By this afternoon, only a slight chance will remain with warm temperatures. Tonight will be mainly dry & muggy. #7weather pic.twitter.com/OXOACuzW7j — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 17, 2021

Today, expect another round of showers & isolated storms. By tomorrow, we will be back to sunny skies & steamy temps. By Friday, we could be nearing record highs & spotty showers will be possible ahead of the next front that will move in late in the day. pic.twitter.com/nYkVovrAsL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 17, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7