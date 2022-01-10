Looking much better right now.

Drier with some areas of fog. However, we will see mmore clouds than sun today with an approaching cold front.

Chance of showers and stray storm possible through tonight as the front moves through South Florida.

By Tuesday, it stalls to our South leaving moisture behind and winds turning breezy. Similar setup like the weekend. No temperature chance and quick-moving showers in the forecast through Thursday until a stronger cold front moves in.

Colder temperatures likely by Friday. Models showing low 50’s and highs in the low 70’s through the weekend.

Sweater weather on tap to close out the week!

RAIN TREND- New front approaches, so count on showers from time-to-time. Leftover moisture will result in quick-moving showers through Thursday. However, look forward to drier conditions to close out the week and for the all important weekend! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/maO0X5Oi8H — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 10, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7