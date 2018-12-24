Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

A quiet weather pattern continues across all of our area today as High pressure remains in control of the weather pattern. A wind out of the North allowed overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s on Christmas Eve morning, leaving for a cool-ish start to our Christmas Eve. While a gradual warm-up is expected the next few days. this afternoon’s high temperatures will remain comfortably in the mid 70s. So, it looks like it will be a green light for any outdoor “Noche Buena” plans this evening.

Christmas in South Florida is forecast to be a seasonal one with morning temperatures mid 60s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. This will leave us right where we should be for this time of year. Rain chance through Christmas remains on the lower side.

As we head into the middle of the work week, high pressure continues to shift East into the Atlantic, allowing winds to veer out of the East. Temperatures will slowly warm & moisture will increase as the ocean breeze returns to the forecast.

End of the week looks to be a windy to gusty one with a better chance for a few showers on Friday. And while the next cooldown is not expected in 2018, it looks like our New Years holiday will be a rain-free one!

