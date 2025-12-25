Merry Christmas, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice holiday celebrating Christmas Eve or Nochebuena last night. The weather yesterday across South Florida really showed off as we enjoyed comfortable humidity levels, a nice breeze and mild temperatures in the 70s. It was perfect weather for all outdoor festivities. Christmas is now here and it feels a bit differently outside compared to yesterday. A few more clouds overnight and a few showers drifting southward has made all the difference. Because of this, temperatures this morning were not as cool as yesterday morning. We started the morning off in the 60s and a few low 70s.

Christmas across South Florida will feature a few more clouds than yesterday but we will also notice the occasional shower pushing through the area, especially through the first half of the day. So if you will be out and about visiting loved ones for the holiday, keep in mind that you may encounter a passing shower, especially across our coastal locations. High temperatures will once again hover around the upper 70s and lower 80s. The afternoon and evening should be very pleasant as drier air begins to move in once again.

Looking ahead through the rest of the holiday week, high pressure will build across the region and stick around for quite a few days. This means fronts will keep north so we will not be seeing any major cooldowns or drastic changes. With that said, we will see a reinforcing shot of ‘nice weather’. Our mornings will remain comfortably cool while our afternoons keep pleasantly warm. These ‘calm and quiet’ conditions will stick around through early next week. Then we will wait for a stronger cold front that is forecast to arrive in the final days of 2025 and looks to bring our next big cooldown right before we ring in the new year!

Have a wonderful and safe holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

