It’s often known as the unofficial start of summer when Memorial Day weekend arrives every year but it sure has already felt like summer here in South Florida.

Conditions earlier this week, however, featured temperatures closer to average while humidity was more tolerable. Starting this weekend, it will start to feel hotter and more humid, especially on Sunday and Monday with feels-like temperatures forecast to return to the triple digits.

Actual high temperatures through the duration of this holiday weekend will be in the mid 90s for many locations.

Record heat will even be possible, including this Saturday.

Saturday will feature lots of sunshine to begin with but a late-day shower or storm will become possible courtesy of the sea breeze and an upper-level disturbance swinging by overhead.

Regardless, lots of dry time and time under the sun is forecast, making for a great beach day!

With that storm risk, there is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm containing damaging winds and small hail.

Rain chances will then drop for Sunday and Monday but a spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially during the second half of the day.

For the rest of next week, temperatures will remain toasty and humidity will be high while the daily chance for isolated to scattered, afternoon showers and storms will exist. The best chance for rain at this time appears to fall on Friday.