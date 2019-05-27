Memorial Day Weather

High pressure is in control on all levels to keep our weather sunny, dry and breezy this Memorial Day. Temperatures by the afternoon will be seasonable into the upper 80’s. Winds start to relax later today and improving boating conditions. However, winds off the ocean means rip currents will continue at area beaches.

Most models are showing that clouds and showers may creep back up from the South heading into the weekend. Rain chances aren’t impressive, so enjoy this unusually dry pattern while we have it.

Unusually dry conditions to persist this week. Moisture will slowly increase into the upcoming weekend. Chances aren't high, but a few showers possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fFbkPiQ9gM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 27, 2019

Have a great and safe Memorial Day South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7