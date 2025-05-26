Just want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has served and paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Today we honor all of you!

On this Memorial Day, we will have the best chance of seeing showers in the morning. Once we heat up in the afternoon, the sea breeze will generate some showers and storms that will slowly push inland. Therefore, if you are planning on grilling or just have activities scheduled outdoors, most areas will seem dry.

Tuesday overall seems drier, but typical weather is expected with a few isolated morning showers followed by afternoon/evening inland storms. No major changes expected to this pattern until the weekend. Models are suggesting it will get wetter.

Today in the Tropics

We are not following any areas for development at this time. Right now, there are two tropical waves surrounded by a lot of dry air and Saharan Dust.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7