As we remember those who fought for our freedom and make plans on this Memorial Day, to please stay hydrated, if spending time outdoors. It is going to be generally dry and Summery. Temperatures expected to climb into the low 90’s in some areas and feeling hotter when you combine the high humidity.

The pattern changes mid-week as we will be between two lows, so we will be increasing our chance of seeing scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening.

However, with more available moisture in the air late week, numerous showers and storms are likely. Most models are going with wetter times from Thursday through Saturday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7