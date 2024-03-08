The warmth and humidity has been a dominant feature this week along with rounds of rain and thunderstorms, making for a preview of what’s to come in the summer months.

This time of the year, though, we still can get fronts and changes to our weather pattern and that is what will happen at the end of this weekend as a weak front arrives.

Until that happens, it will be all about the heat with temperatures running 5-10F above average and nearing records this weekend, including on Saturday.

As the mentioned front works south down the Florida Peninsula, that will cause winds to veer out of the southwest by Sunday, maximizing the heat and that will drive highs into the upper 80s across many locations.

At least for our Friday, we will see a blend of sun and clouds along with a spotty, inland, afternoon shower possible.

Saturday is looking likely dry with a strong breeze out of the south until this next front arrives Sunday evening. This will lead to increasing clouds during the day Sunday along with isolated afternoon and evening showers. Overall though, it will be a mostly dry and quiet weekend.

Behind this front will be a drop in temperatures with readings coming back down to near-average. Early to mid next week will feature highs near 80F and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Along with this drop in temperatures will be a drop in humidity with conditions feeling more pleasant once again!