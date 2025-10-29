Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Looking ahead to today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s. A stalled frontal boundary just offshore will provide a focus for spotty showers later this afternoon into this evening.

The strongest cold front so far this Fall will sweep across South Florida on Thursday. Behind it, it will feel amazing with low humidity and lots of sun Friday and Saturday.

Highs will dip in the 70s for Halloween and lows will fall into the lower 60s with 50s inland!

Gorgeous weather will continue through Saturday with cool and clear mornings, and warm & sunny afternoons. A surge of moisture will bring a higher rain chance by Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Tropical Update

The big story in the tropics is Hurricane Melissa.

Melissa made a second landfall in eastern Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds.

Melissa will continue to bring hurricane force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and potentially catastrophic flooding and mudslides to eastern Cuba through this morning.

After passing Cuba, Melissa will bring significant hurricane impacts to the central and southeastern Bahamas this afternoon into tonight.

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the Bahamas as a result.

After the Bahamas, Melissa will bring significant hurricane impacts to Bermuda Thursday night into Friday morning.

A hurricane watch is now in effect for Bermuda.

After Bermuda, Melissa will move into the northern Atlantic and lose tropical characteristics by the weekend.