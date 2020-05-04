MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU

What a weekend! The first few days of May have proven to be absolutely picture perfect and the start of our new work week was no different. Beautiful blue skies, plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures pretty much sums up our day. But some changes are headed our way as early as tomorrow.
High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is in complete control of our weather pattern. As if that wasn’t enough, all of Florida is seeing abnormally dry air across the entire state. This has left rain-free conditions last few days and that sunny sky all day today. But as the high moves into the Atlantic waters, a weak front will enter our state by the middle of the week. We will see changes across South Florida before it reaches our area early Thursday. Behind the front, South Florida can expect some relief from the heat on Thursday and Friday.
Speaking of Thursday….the front that is set to reach us will be on the weaker side. However, it could be enough to help squeeze out a shower or two early in the day. We’ll keep the rain chance on Thursday very isolated. And while this front won’t be a wet one, things could really take a turn as we head into the upcoming weekend. Apart from Thursday’s low rain chance, the rest of the work week looks to remain mostly dry. But that could change for the upcoming weekend, which happens to be Mother’s Day weekend. Another front is set to reach South Florida on Sunday. The pattern will be set up for the potential for a wet and possibly stormy end to our weekend. Right now Saturday looks mostly dry but rain chances continue to increase with every model run. We are still 5-6 days out so we will have to keep a close eye on the potential for a wet second half of the weekend.
Temperatures across South Florida will be up and down through the next 5-7 days. While a warming trend is officially underway, temperatures as early as Tuesday could reach the 90s once again only get even hotter by the middle of the week. Some areas could even flirt with record high temperatures on Wednesday. Thursday morning’s weak front will bring slight relief through the end of the work week but a Southwest wind returns on Saturday (ahead of Sunday’s front) and that will help temperatures reach the 90s once again. As for that front on Sunday…models are hinting that the front could stall out somewhere over South Florida and if it does, we could be looking at a few soggy days. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.