March is now here and the start of it is looking fantastic!

During this month, typical temperatures continue to warm with lows by the end of the month usually in the upper 60s to low 70s — a sign of the warmer times to come.

This weekend will be warm and above average with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday is forecast to be slightly warmer given a southwest wind in place across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Expect areas of cloud cover this morning, then more sunshine for the afternoon with mostly dry conditions.

Then a front arrives late tonight, ushering in a fresh push of cooler air. That means wakeup temperatures for Sunday will be cooler by a few degrees with most mainland locations forecast to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be absolutely beautiful with abundant sunshine and dry conditions forecast. Despite it still being warm during the day, humidity will be low.

Temperatures turn milder for Monday with highs in the upper 70s across South Florida paired with a mix of sun and clouds.

As high pressure that will be north of us this weekend moves over the Atlantic early to mid next week, that will lead to a building and warming breeze. Tuesday looks especially breezy and then Wednesday will be the warmest day next week.

Another front then arrives early Thursday with the chance for a few overnight showers and then a minor temperature drop will follow.