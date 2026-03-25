We’ve made it into the last week of March and recent weather has been fantastic, all across south Florida. Perhaps the best part has been the combination of cool mornings (in the 50’s and 60’s) followed by pleasant warmth into the afternoon. Here’s a look at the Tuesday highs, including Miami reaching 85-degrees with complete sunshine.

Conditions aren’t as clear and quiet everywhere across Florida. The northeast coast has recently been peppered by showers and some heavy downpours worked into the Orlando area (and beyond). This unsettled weather is the result of a Florida Front that’s working slowly south.

The Cold Front is weakening consistently as it sags south. Most of our forecast models have the boundary reaching the Lake Okeechobee area, on Wednesday, with little fanfare. In fact, most of south Florida probably won’t notice a change as dry conditions “win out” Wednesday. Here’s a look at the weather map (shown below).

The Front is expected to stall out and remain immediately north of our region. Meanwhile, south Florida temperatures still involve plenty of warmth and limited humidity through the middle of the week. Unfortunately, our calm pattern will come to an end (and that end is in sight). Here’s a preview of the upcoming weekend (below). It features a secondary Front, which crosses, and a windy pattern taking shape. Winds will crank higher due to the pressure difference between the passing Front and building High Pressure to our north.

With this strong onshore pattern there will be a growing chance for areas of rain along the flow. Although it’s still far out, there’s reason to believe that some heavy downpours will be possible. Gusty conditions and milder times (not as warm, with upper 70’s temperatures) will be the rule into early next week.

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