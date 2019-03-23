Marching on

It was a cool start to the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures were running several degrees below average for this time of year, all across south Florida.

Here’s a look at some of the cooler locations focused across Broward and Miami-Dade counties (daybreak on Saturday).

The cool and extra-dry air continued throughout the Florida peninsula. Even late into the day on Saturday, these (low) relative humidity reports were impressive. With such deep-drying, there were no rain reports statewide.

As Sunday begins, wind speeds will increase off the ocean waters. The gusty beach breeze will gradually come down although much later in the day.

Because of the onshore pattern (as we begin the week) boaters, especially in the Keys, will face some choppy waters. Also, rip currents will be a valid threat along all Atlantic beaches. Only swim at guarded beaches and it may be best to stay on the sand, due to the dangerous rip currents.