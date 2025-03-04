Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the week. The weather across South Florida has been picture perfect for the last week or two, allowing South Florida to truly enjoy the winter season. Monday was no different as South Florida experienced pleasant temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. By the end of the day, our wind pattern had veered off the water once again, bringing an end to the cool mornings we have been experiencing. And this morning it was evident that the cold air had been cut off as we had a strong east wind in place, which brought milder temperatures along with a few showers. And the showers that pushed through the area earlier this morning were quick-moving.

Today South Florida will notice some changes in the forecast. For one, our wind pattern is already out of the east and will be more out of the southeast later today. This not only brought milder temperatures earlier this morning but will also allow for just enough moisture to creep back into the forecast. Because of this, a few showers will be possible from time to time today. The wind off the water has also increased in speed and conditions this morning across our Florida were already quite breezy. Gusty conditions will be possible later today as wind gusts reach between 25 to 30 mph.

South Florida can expect more changes through the remainder of the work week. By the middle of the week, our winds turn warmer out of the south. This will cause our temperatures to warm up again with many South Florida locations experiencing high temperatures in the mid 80s. The reason? Our next front will be slowly approaching and will cause these changes before it reaches us. This front is forecast to reach South Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday and will likely bring cooler conditions in the 50s for the end of the work week. Unfortunately this week’s cold shot will be brief as our wind pattern quickly veers out of the south again ahead of another possible front. This will cause our high temperatures this weekend to once again warm into the mid 80s!

