Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the week despite the ugly weather we saw across South Florida on Monday. All day yesterday we waited for a line of showers and storms to reach our area, of which reached South Florida very broken and only bringing scattered to isolated showers across the region. Shortly after seeing a few showers, the front pushed through the area and finally wiped away the moisture, the warmth and the humidity that we were dealing with since this past weekend. This morning temperatures were a bit more comfortable in the 50s and 60s but strong winds out of the West limited the cooling across the region until just before sunrise.

Today will be a beautiful day across South Florida. Behind yesterday‘s front, our wind pattern will remain out of the northwest today as high-pressure builds into the region. This will keep our afternoon high temperatures sitting comfortably in the mid upper 70s while we enjoy plenty of sunshine and low humidity. It may still be breezy at times but overall wind speeds should continue to subside throughout the day. And with lighter winds, heading into this evening and tonight, overnight lows tonight into Wednesday morning have the potential to be cooler than what we woke up to this morning.

Looking ahead, after another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday, we will get to enjoy pleasant temperatures return in the afternoon. By the second half of the work week, our wind pattern once again begins to turn out of the southeast and then eventually out of the south, which will cause our temperatures to be on the rise again. So similar to last week, the cool snap will once again be brief as temperatures rise into the 80s again. Humidity levels should still be comfortable through Friday while rain remains out of the forecast. Heading into the weekend, a warm breeze will once again begin to build, turning breezy to windy for South Florida and causing those highs in the mid to upper 80s to return to the forecast. While South Florida is forecast to remain dry through the upcoming weekend, a few showers may return next week Monday our next front slides into South Florida..

Enjoy these picture perfect conditions!

