MARCH IS HERE

What a beautiful weekend it was for us! Afternoon temperatures remained in the 70s while humidity levels remained low while there was plenty of sunshine to go around. Not a bad way to start the new month!
High pressure has been keeping control of the weather pattern last few days. And while it continues to move farther into the Atlantic, winds will continue to veer,….first out of the East (as we saw today) and then out of the Southeast (by tomorrow) then finally out of the South by the middle of the work week. This will help trigger the warming trend we have been talking about. This means temperatures will be back in the mid to lower 80s as early as Tuesday afternoon with overnight low temperatures climbing to the 70s once again.
But even though South Florida will undergo the dreaded warming trend, rain is not something we will need to worry about through much of the week. Apart from a spotty to isolated shower through the start of the week, we should remain mainly dry until a cold front reaches South Florida at the end of the week. And even though a few showers are expected ahead of that front, no significant rainfall is expected with this one.
What’s even better is that temperatures behind the front will once again cool for us for the following weekend. We’re not expecting a significant cooldown like the one we just experienced but it will bring a brief break from the heat we are expecting this first week of March. Temperatures will be warm enough to hit the beaches. So while the breeze builds next few days, the threat of rip currents along our East Coast beaches will also increase. So let’s use extra caution out there!