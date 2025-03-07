Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice work week. South Florida experienced up-and-down temperatures this week together with a mixed bag of weather across the region. By the middle of the week a front came through and wiped away the moisture and the warmth and it brought really nice conditions for the second half of the work week. And even though Thursday was very pleasant across South Florida, it wasn’t until this morning where we really got to experience much cooler temperatures. We started the day off with temperatures widespread in the 40s and 50s for Miami-Dade and Broward while the Florida Keys enjoyed comfortably cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s early this morning.

After a chilly start, South Florida can expect another afternoon with picture perfect conditions. Bright sunshine returns to the forecast while we get to enjoy low humidity once again. Our wind pattern will be veering off the water later today, which will cut the cold air supply for South Florida. That means our afternoon high temperatures will be reaching into the mid to upper 70s (which is typical) before a warm-up begins. It will be a nice end to the work week before we begin to undergo some big changes for the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of this week’s cool shot will quickly come to an end as our wind pattern quickly veers out of the south again this weekend ahead of another possible front. This will cause our high temperatures this weekend to once again warm into the mid 80s on Saturday and possibly the upper 80s to near 90° on Sunday! And while Saturday should still be somewhat tolerable, Sunday will feel a lot more humid and some areas may be flirting with record high temperatures. The good news is that a front will finally move through the region early next week and bring some relief from this weekend’s heat!

Another change this weekend worth mentioning is that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM which means we do have a time change happening this weekend. So before you go to bed Saturday night, be sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour (for those that don’t automatically change) as we ‘Spring Forward’. That means we lose an hour of sleep from Saturday into Sunday, but at least now our days will feel longer due to more daylight time.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.