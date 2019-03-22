Make-up weather (what’s that?)

The current weather in south Florida is entirely different than how we started the week. It has some of you wondering if nature is “making up” for the gloomy and unsettled conditions we had to deal with just days ago.

Dry and cool air continues to filter our way from the north. That’s keeping temperatures cooler than usual across the region.

Here’s a look at the widespread 50’s coming for the early morning hours on Saturday (Broward and Miami-Dade counties). For the Keys, we’re looking at lows in the low to mid 60’s, by the way.

Once high pressure marches eastward into the Atlantic on Sunday, warmer ocean air will return. With the turn in winds will also come a stronger breeze near the coast. Finally, it’s worth noting that the onshore flow will elevate the threat of rip currents at the beach (and that’s probably the only problem in sight)!