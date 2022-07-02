Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week! The long awaited holiday weekend is finally here and it looks like the weather will be in our favor through much of the long weekend. Today started off rather nice although temperatures were on the steamy side in the upper 80s to low 90s. Beautiful blue skies with a few clouds passing through our area basically sums up our afternoon with the focal point for afternoon thunderstorms today across the Gulf Coast. We can thank a stronger Southeast breeze for keeping us dry through much of the day.

A stronger Southeast breeze, a high-pressure system and dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will help keep South Florida mainly dry once again throughout the day on Sunday. While a few spotty showers will be possible to start the day, the focal point for afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday will once again be across the Gulf Coast. And since the weather will be cooperating, many of us will be hitting the beaches throughout the day. Let’s use extra caution if going into the water as the risk of rip currents along area beaches will remain on the higher end due to the stronger Southeast breeze. This goes for experienced swimmers as well. Remember safety first!

Looking ahead, South Florida remains on the lucky side as far as our weather is concerned. The Fourth of July holiday is looking mainly dry with only a few spotty showers to start the day. We’re looking at a green light for any fireworks you may have planned on Monday evening! Unfortunately, the nice weather will eventually come to an end. We will be keeping a close eye on tropical moisture that may reach South Florida as early as Tuesday. If this moisture holds together, we could be looking at much higher rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday and possibly even on Wednesday. During this time, the breeze will also begin to pick up turning breezy by the end of the week. At least our rain chances will go back to normal by then. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this nice weather we have!

Please be safe this weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

