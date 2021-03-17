Lucky to live in South Florida!

High pressure over South Florida will slowly shift Southward into the Florida Keys through Thursday, as low pressure and a cold front moves Eastward from the Central United States into the Tennessee Valley. This will shift the winds from the Southeast to the South-Southwest .

Conditions are expected to remain dry with steamy air being pumped into the region. High temperatures will be around 90 over most areas except 80’s over the West coast. Feels like temperatures between Thursday and Friday will range in the low to mid 90’s.

If the cold front survives, it may move into South Florida by Friday producing some showers and isolated storms late in the day. Most models showing that temperatures could go down to typical by Friday. Therefore, a nice and less humid weekend expected to mark the start of Spring.

HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY! Look forward to steamy sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid 80's. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bsyc1xhqoV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 17, 2021

DRY PATTERN CONTINUES courtesy of high pressure blocking cold fronts from getting here. It will be steamier this afternoon as winds veer more out of the South. Highs forecast in the low to mid 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Km1TEvadyp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 17, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7