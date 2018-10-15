Lower rain chances

Dry season has officially started, but it still feels like Summer. We will have a steamy breeze thanks to an area of high pressure sitting over in the Western Atlantic Ocean. It will keep fronts away for now acting as a roadblock. In fact, the West coast of the United States is experiencing cold Canadian air. Unfortunately, the cold air will help the Santa Ana winds develop around Southern California to keep critical fire weather conditions in place through midweek.

High pressure over the Southeast United States stretching into the Western Atlantic Ocean will remain in charge through Saturday. Winds will be strong off the ocean elevating the rip current risk at the beaches. Outside of a quick-moving shower, rain chance are low. By early next week, models are showing a “Fall” front to cool down the temperatures slightly. However, it is too soon to tell and we should make sure to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated during these steamy spells for South Florida.

Dry air is filtering in thanks to high pressure. Look for only a spotty shower on the breeze through Wednesday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/gTXH0iZFKg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 15, 2018

Dry season officially started. Rain chances will be low this week. Keeping it breezy along the coast. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/T5eMdaTJxr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 15, 2018

