The first out of two fall fronts this week has arrived in South Florida, and it will help to gradually chip away at the heat and humidity.

It has been rather humid at the start of this week but it will turn drier and more comfortable as the week presses on.

Temperatures in the meantime have been warm and above average so far this month but it will turn more seasonable with highs falling into the low 80s for the weekend.

As least for today, expect mostly sunny skies and just a passing shower or two. It will turn rather breezy, however, with gusts up to 30 mph out of the northeast.

Those winds will settle back down Thursday in between fronts before the second fall front arrives late Friday. It will turn warmer ahead of this front Friday before it drops back down behind it.

Speaking of the weekend, it will be nice and comfortable with widespread lows in the mid to upper 60s likely Saturday! The last time we’ve had lows in the 60s was back in April so it’s been some time.

That follows record warm lows recorded at both Miami and Fort Lauderdale this past Tuesday morning.

Saturday with feature a mix of sun and clouds before more clouds flow in on Sunday due to the northeast wind.

Tropics update

There are no active systems in the tropics but that will likely change soon as the National Hurricane Center is watching the northwestern Caribbean Sea for likely tropical development later this week. There is a 90% chance a system does form.

At least through this weekend, this system will likely meander over the Caribbean Sea and could come close to Central America while that Friday night front keeps it well to the south of Florida.

As high pressure shifts toward the southwest Atlantic Ocean and yet another front approaches from the west early to mid next week, that could lift this system to the north, however.

There are so many questions with what will happen with this potential system but it is worth watching here in Florida. We’ll continue to keep you updated.