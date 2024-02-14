Following a cold front that crossed through Tuesday morning, a brief cool down has settled in this Wednesday morning with widespread lows in the mid to upper 50s across South Florida.

Unfortunately, if you like the cold, this chill will be very brief as winds veer off the water starting this afternoon, meaning lows back above average and in the 60s through at least this weekend.

That’s because of high pressure, currently situated to our north, moving to the east and over the Atlantic.

This will eventually cause winds to veer out of the southwest on Saturday, driving highs well above average into the mid 80s.

At least for today on Valentine’s Day, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and low humidity with typical high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

With this area of high pressure in control, our pattern will be nice and likely dry through Friday.

Then big changes arrive this weekend as a front moves in from the Southeast. This will lead to a spotty shower chance Saturday but overall the day should be dry, making this the better half of the weekend.

By Sunday, rain becomes likely along with the potential for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Showers will remain possible on Monday on the backside of this front and developing low over the Bahamas, but conditions should start to improve by then.