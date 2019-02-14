Lovely Forecast

High pressure is building into the Southeast United States after a weak cold front moved through Wednesday bringing rounds of heavy rain. Not the case this Valentine’s Day. The forecast is looking lovely! Drier air is filtering in and it is cooler than the last couple of days. However, temperatures will be near average.

By the weekend, as a warm front lifts, we will have more warmth and humidity with a chance for stray showers on the breeze. Temperatures will climb to above average values with highs in the 80’s through President’s Day.

Mother Nature is spreading some love to South Florida after a wet day yesterday. Look for a cool start with pleasant high temperatures in the upper 70's. It will be breezy to gusty at times. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/EkOB7LmIR5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 14, 2019

Have a wonderful Valentine’s Day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7