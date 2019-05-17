Looking Nice This Weekend

Front is slowly fading pushing South and high pressure is building in from the North to bring in a batch of drier air. This will definitely make for a nicer weekend!

Batch of drier air is building in from the North. The weekend looks nicer! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NVMESo3yF9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 17, 2019

Rain chances will be on the low-end between 20-30% as a typical Summertime pattern sets up shop. Therefore, look for morning sunshine and a passing shower at best. By the afternoon, the sea breeze could develop a few storms around interior areas and moving towards the Gulf coast as a strong onshore breeze will be in place. Rip current risk will gradually increase at area beaches.

Onshore winds finally becoming well established and that will carry afternoon rain showers well west. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hI7pJXUvva — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 17, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7