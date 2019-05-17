Looking Nice This Weekend

Front is slowly fading pushing South and high pressure is building in from the North to bring in a batch of drier air. This will definitely make for a nicer weekend!
Rain chances will be on the low-end between 20-30% as a typical Summertime pattern sets up shop. Therefore, look for morning sunshine and a passing shower at best. By the afternoon, the sea breeze could develop a few storms around interior areas and moving towards the Gulf coast as a strong onshore breeze will be in place. Rip current risk will gradually increase at area beaches.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7