Happy Thursday, May 8, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed the quiet (and warm) weather we have experienced the last few days. The work week started off on the stormy side with rounds of (much needed) showers & severe thunderstorms across South Florida. Then the weather pattern dried once again, conditions turned quiet and the focus shifted to the warmth. The time of year for warming temperatures and higher humidity has finally arrived and is here to stick around for some time – summer. Today was no different. High temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s once again with barely any clouds in the sky. And even though we saws some rain earlier in the week, severe drought conditions continue across many South Florida spots. It leaves many wondering when will we see measurable rain once again?

High pressure is in control of our weather pattern once again. It has been blocking fronts and storm systems from moving any closer to us. Because of this, the rain focus has remained across Northern Florida and along the northern Gulf Coast while South Florida has remained quiet and dry. Friday will be as similar setup with mainly dry conditions. A spotty shower will be possible but most of South Florida should remain dry. Temperatures will be on the steamy side with feels like temperatures reaching the 90s once again. Now we wait for our next best shot for beneficial rain, which may not arrive until next week.

Looking ahead, conditions for Mother’s Day weekend are starting to improve. Earlier in the week it looked like South Florida would be dealing with showers and thunderstorms but we seem to be on a ‘Rain Delay’. Other than an isolated shower or pop-up storm, most of the weekend looks mainly dry. With that said, if you have any outdoor plans with Mom, be sure to keep the water nearby as it will be feeling very steamy across South Florida. High temperatures both days will be reaching the upper 80s and with more humid conditions in place, feels-like temperatures will be well into the 90s. Heading into early next week a developing are of low pressure in the Gulf will move closer to Florida and increase our rain and storm chances. While Monday could be slightly wetter than the days leading up to it, Tuesday looks to be the best chance for seeing any significant rainfall across South Florida.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

