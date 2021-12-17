Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week. After receiving showers earlier this week, the weather pattern has turned a bit more on the quiet side across all of South Florida. Temperatures this morning were milder than previous mornings and conditions were not as muggy. Some spots even woke up in the 60s! In addition, local radar looked less active this morning as compared to previous mornings.



Today looks to be the ‘driest’ day of the week. After seeing showers push through our area earlier this week, we can expect rain chances to decrease today. High pressure is still in control of the weather pattern and due to its position in the Atlantic, an East to Southeast breeze will remain in place. It could still be breezy at times, however, wind speeds will gradually begin to decrease after today. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the mid to lower 80s once again with only a spotty chance of a shower.

Looking ahead, the chance for a few showers will increase into the upcoming weekend as an onshore flow continues to drag in moisture from the Atlantic from time to time. Breezy to gusty winds will still be possible from time to time however we should notice wind speeds gradually decreasing as we head into next week. A series of fronts will try to reach our area but won’t quite make it, keeping warm and humid conditions over South Florida at least through the middle of next week. However, models are suggesting that there could be a stronger front that finally reaches South Florida by Tuesday (which happens to be the official start of Winter), which will finally bring more of a seasonal feel across South Florida in the days leading into Christmas.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.