Looking brighter? Yes.

Plenty of clouds were persisting over south Florida for the first part of the weekend. There’s now a general break in the overcast as a weak front fizzles out near the Straits. Slightly drier air will make a comeback on Sunday. Also, as winds veer more out of the south, temperatures will feel warmer (with highs above 80 degrees). We’ll need to enjoy what sunshine we can get on Sunday since another front is quickly advancing. By early Monday morning we’ll see a large swath of clouds move our way with patchy rain showers. Looking ahead, more of these weak fronts are coming but without the cold air. Each front, however, will continue to “team up” with moisture and bring back some rain. For the period ahead, it appears we both start the week… and end the week… on a damp note.