Our Halloweens have been getting warmer over the years as this graphic from Climate Central will attest. Since 1970 the average temp on Trick or Treat day has climbed over three degrees. The coolest was in 1938, the warmest in 2002, with the wettest in 1994. But that will not be the case this year.

A front has moved in and that will bring us a very pleasant, breezy and mild weekend, specially on Sunday.

The little ghouls and goblins will not be hot under those scary costumes.

