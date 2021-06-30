Ample tropical moisture is in place across South Florida to fuel scattered showers and isolated storms in the morning. We will get some sort of break along the coast this afternoon with the focus of the activity shifting inland. By the evening, rain and storms develop once again.

Soggy stretch continues into Friday. However, our weekend weather will depend on the tropics. A strong high could keep the deep moisture South and into the Caribbean. A weaker high will drag more moisture and keep our rain chances high.

Just watching and waiting.

SOGGY DAYS AHEAD: Today and tomorrow, expect soggy days with heavy rain at times and possible isolated street flooding. By Friday, it won't be as wet with scattered storms around and a few more peaks of sun. Temps will be steamy by the end of the week! pic.twitter.com/47Xnmtn8Do — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Tropical wave located midway between the West coast of Africa and the Windward Islands is producing a large area of showers and storms. This system continues to show signs of organization and conditions appear favorable for a depression to form during the next few days. It is moving West-Northwest at about 20 mph and should reach the Windward Islands on Friday. NHC giving it a high chance to form.

EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave in the Atlantic has been showing signs of organization as conditions are favorable for development. A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as it moves W. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor. #7weather pic.twitter.com/pvyzw91QMO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2021

Another tropical wave located a couple hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized. The chance for growth is going down as it moves quickly West to West-Northwest at 20 to 25 mph. It will pass through the Lesser Antilles today and then cross the Eastern and Central Caribbean late week. Heavy rainfall to spread across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days.

EARLY A.M. WED. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave producing disorganized rain is unlikely to significantly develop. Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible for the Lesser Antilles over the next couple of days. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/4Wo6s7Rk0v — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2021

