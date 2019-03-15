Long stretch of wet weather ahead?

South Florida the Jet Stream will be over this weekend and that will create unsettled weather. A cold front is expected to slide South and stall over the Florida Straits on Sunday. As this happens, an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will ride along the front our way because of the Jet Stream. This will transport tropical moisture our way. Most computer models are showing clouds increasing with periods of heavy rain through Wednesday. About 1 to 4 inches of rain possible from Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wettest day will be Tuesday where a thunderstorm or two is likely. Therefore, plan on a long stretch of wet weather next week. Stay tuned to your Storm Station!

Jet stream will be over Florida this weekend. This will help transport tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico our way starting Sunday. Chance for rain goes up a few days. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MVcKgfAbzn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 15, 2019

LONG WET WEATHER STRETCH? Front approaches Sunday and a disturbance is forecast to flare up over the Gulf of Mexico the will ride along it. This means increasing clouds and rain chances impacting South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jRkyaOGuxV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 15, 2019

It will be fairly dry through Saturday. Clouds increase with times of wet weather starting Sunday. The wettest day of next week will be Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/GUM8clyWgF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 15, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7