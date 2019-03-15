Long stretch of wet weather ahead?

South Florida the Jet Stream will be over this weekend and that will create unsettled weather. A cold front is expected to slide South and stall over the Florida Straits on Sunday. As this happens, an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will ride along the front our way because of the Jet Stream. This will transport tropical moisture our way. Most computer models are showing clouds increasing with periods of heavy rain through Wednesday. About 1 to 4 inches of rain possible from Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wettest day will be Tuesday where a thunderstorm or two is likely. Therefore, plan on a long stretch of wet weather next week. Stay tuned to your Storm Station!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7