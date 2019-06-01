Local Weather, Plus Tropical Disturbance

A weak cold front is pushing Southward into North Florida and it hang around until it washes out over the next few days. This will allow for winds to be light and out of the South through the remainder of the weekend. Therefore, the heat will continue to get pumped into the area with temperatures climbing into the low 90’s by the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be the upper 90’s along the coast to the 100-105 degree range across interior portions through early next week. Also, moisture levels continue to rise and showers and thunderstorms are forecast mainly across interior areas as the sea breeze collide in the afternoons.

Sunday- Look for bright sunshine & a better chance of seeing showers & storms by the afternoon around the metro areas. Highs in the lower 90's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/96jAfPvcSt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 2, 2019

Tropics Update:

Today marks the first day of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season and we are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure located over the Southern Bay of Campeche. It continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity as it is moving slowly West-Northwest. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance of developing over the next few days before moving inland. Regardless of development, it is forecast to produce heavy rainfall over Southern and Eastern Mexico. A recon mission has been schedule to investigate this low pressure area on Sunday, if necessary.

Low pressure over Bay of Campeche producing disorganized showers & storms. As it moves slowly W/NW, it could form before it moves inland early next week. Heavy rains expected over portions of Mexico. Recon scheduled to investigate area on Sunday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/uz5o8yqZzB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 2, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7