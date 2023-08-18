We have moisture that remains caught up with a front to our North today, so scattered showers and storms likely again this afternoon.

What can we expect this weekend? Wave set to move in our direction this weekend along with SAL (Saharan Dust). They will battle it out, but right now Saturday looking like the wettest day this weekend.

Today in the Tropics: Watching 4 areas in the Atlantic Basin

1. (Invest 98L) Broad low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic is showing signs of organization a few hundred miles West of the Cape Verde Islands. Tropical Depression is likely to form over the weekend. It has a high chance of 70% in developing.

2. (Invest 99L) Low pressure more than 1000 miles West-Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development as it moves West-Northwest at 10-15 mph across the Central Atlantic. Medium chance of 40% in forming.

3. Low pressure could form in a day or so several hundred miles East-Southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and into early next week as it moves generally West-Northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Lesser Antilles and into the Northeastern Caribbean Sea. NHC has a low chance of it developing.

4. Tropical wave to pass through South Florida is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next, where a broad area of low pressure could form. Some slow development of this system is possible as it approaches the Western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week. It has a low chance to develop of 30%.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7