Strong beach breeze with limited showers. Outside of a quick-moving shower on the breeze, it is looking pretty good. However, marine hazards will remain in place most of the week until the breeze subsides over the weekend.

Tropics: 5 areas… out of the 5, tracking 3: Gert, Franklin and Harold.

1. Tropical Storm Harold is headed for the South Texas coast. Heavy rains & strong winds beginning to spread onshore in the warning area. It will make landfall early afternoon.

2. Tropical Storm Franklin is drifting slowly with no change in strength. Heavy rainfall expected across portions of Puerto Rico & Hispaniola into Thursday. The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding as well as river rises and mudslides.

3. Tropical Depression Gert is expected to fall apart at any time.

4. Remnants of Emily could roar back to like. NHC giving it a low change of it regenerating.

5. Tropical wave moving away from Cape Verde Islands has a medium change to form.