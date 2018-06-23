Like a light switch

On and off showers and storms can be expected as the new week begins. It’s often what we find this time of the year, even though we had a break of drier air during part of last week. More recently, on Saturday, rain and storms flared up across south Florida “in rounds”. The east coast sea breeze was responsible for many late morning downpours, then a burst of more significant storms came in the afternoon. These all dissipated by dark. Before dying out, though, many areas had to contend with everything from waterspouts to frequent lightning, gusty storm winds and heavy rain. The current weather map is a bit deceiving. At first glance you see nearby high pressure (which might otherwise signal dry and calm conditions). However, Florida is famous for its sea breezes. These boundaries are created by unequal heating working off the differences between land and surrounding waters. Sea breeze boundaries contribute to developing rain and storms as they generally attempt to work inland. Sometimes, though, boundaries can even be nudged in either direction due to a weak steering flow (which is basically the pattern we now have in place). In short, we need to be prepared to encounter sudden periods of wet and unsettled weather.