Hopefully everyone has had a great week despite the countless rounds of rain and thunderstorms that we have been seeing. Yesterday was quite the afternoon across South Florida as downpours continued to develop over the same areas of Miami, Dade and Broward County. Tropical moisture has been funneled into our area each day this week while an upper level disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico kept the possibility of rain and storms in the forecast. And while the weather pattern is forecast to begin to change soon, there are more showers and storms for South Florida. This morning, though, South Florida got to enjoy a break from the rain as we enjoyed mostly sunny skies.

Today will be a transitional day across South Florida as scattered showers and thunderstorms linger across our area. But as drier air begins to move into our area so we can also expect some quiet time as well. Today showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any given time although the best time for showers and thunderstorms to develop looks to be around midday. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s and humidity levels will also remain high. This will make temperatures FEEL warmer than they really are. Also worth mentioning, as we move away from the full moon phase. tide cycles are still running higher than average. Minor flooding will still be possible across some of our low-lying areas of the Florida Keys during times of high tide.



Looking ahead, the weekend is just around the corner and we are all left wondering whether we can expect the same soggy and stormy weather pattern to linger. It seems slightly drier air will begin to move in from time to time later today, and could linger into parts of the weekend. The weekend won’t be completely dry this weekend as a few showers and spotty thunderstorms return to the forecast. The good news is that we are not expecting storm coverage to be as widespread as we have seen all week. Fewer storms and more sunshine will lead to slightly warmer conditions this weekend as afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach into the mid to low 90s. This brief break from the rain will be just that, BRIEF. Looking into next week, it seems more moisture moves back into our area, which will help the work week start off on the wetter note once again.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

